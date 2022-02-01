Muqam blames PTI govt for woes of common man

PARACHINAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the woes of the people.

Speaking at a gathering, he said the previous PMLN government restored peace to the country and introduced the Fata reforms to bring the tribal areas into the mainstream. Amir Muqam said the PMLN would redress the grievances of the people from the merged districts if voted to power.

Amir Muqam said the PTI government had failed to deliver on the election pledges. He said that only the PMLN leadership had the ability to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity. Muqam said the government had exposed the people to a host of problems, adding that the have-nots were running from pillar to post to feed their children. He said the rising inflation coupled with unemployment had made life difficult.