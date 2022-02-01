KP governor should resign for supporting presidential system, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman while terming the statement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor in support of the presidential system undemocratic, unconstitutional and demanded his resignation.

“KP Governor Shah Farman’s statement regarding implementation of presidential system is reprehensible and the federal government should explain the statement of the governor,” she said while reacting on the statement of governor in support of presidential system.

Sherry said post KP tional and parliamentary post not of the PTI. She said the PTI is now busy proving that they did not get a good system. “They will say tomorrow that we have not got a good country to govern,” she added. She said the government cannot be acquitted by throwing the rubble of its incompetence and failure on the parliamentary system. “We demand resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor,” she further added.

She said in parliament and at press conferences, the PTI government was saying the campaign favouring a presidential system is “fake news”. “Then why is PTI-appointed KP governor on TV channels trashing the parliamentary system and plugging presidential rule. Sherry said the latter has proven disastrous for Pakistan.