ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said protection of children’s rights requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders as most of the countries have a children ombudsman but in the absence of a children ombudsman in Pakistan, the federal ombudsman has been working for children’s rights.

“Unfortunately, violence against children is a major issue in Pakistan, therefore, we have to collectively safeguard our children’s rights as we have more than 100 million children aged below 18, who have no right to vote,” he said while chairing the first meeting of the National Committee for Children at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Islamabad on Monday. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairperson Bunyad Foundation Shaheen Atiqur Rehman, Founder of Madadgar National Helpline Sindh Zia Ahmed Awan, MPA/former speaker of Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani, Anthropologist/film maker Samar Minallah, Chairperson NCRC Afshan Tehseen and human rights activists.

The meeting aimed to brief the committee members on the progress of initiatives taken by the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib and discuss the strategic vision. Keeping in view the importance of the issue at the national level, Qureshi said the National Committee on Children includes professionals, parliamentarians, experts, government officials and activists with meaningful contribution to protection and promotion of children’s rights. “The plan is aimed at strengthening the mechanism for the protection and promotion of children’s rights,” he said.

He stressed government agencies and civil society organizations to work for the protection of children’s rights and address their grievances through coordinated efforts. He said: “Due to our Islamic and social values, parents are always ready to discharge their responsibilities towards their children and make every sacrifice for them.”

The committee was briefed that the responsibility to address children’s issues is not limited to any particular agency but requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders. The committee is vested with the mandate to monitor the status of children’s rights in Pakistan, especially the children at risk. The committee will address systemic issues relating to children’s rights. The federal ombudsman said he has taken on board the provincial ombudsmen to address children’s rights at the provincial level.

The meeting reached consensus to carry out a study on the issues concerning the street children in Islamabad and for preparation of a particular plan of action to address the issues involved. The meeting also reviewed the progress on steps being taken to control violence and cybercrimes against children.