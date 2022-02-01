HRCP condemns pastor’s wanton killing

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday strongly condemned the murder of Pastor William Siraj, who was shot dead in Peshawar on Sunday on his way home from church. Reverend Patrick Naeem was also injured in the attack.

"HRCP sees this as a blatant assault not only on Pakistan’s Christian community but on all religious minorities whose right to life and security remains under constant threat. We are especially concerned that, amid signs of growing radicalisation across the country, religious minorities will become increasingly relegated to the margins and violence against their communities allowed to continue with impunity."

“It has been eight years since the Supreme Court judgment handed down by Justice Tassaduq Jillani in 2014 laid down concrete measures to protect the rights of religious minorities. More than ever, the ethos of this judgement must be understood and pursued by the state,” HRCP said. South Asia Partnership Pakistan has also condemned the killing and termed it very unfortunate.