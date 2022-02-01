Quality education right of every child, says Elahi

LAHORE: A delegation led by Pakistan Education Council president and former Punjab education minister Imran Masood on Monday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the Assembly Chamber.

During the meeting, it was discussed about the problems faced by private schools due to Corona and inattention of the government in improving quality of education. Mian Imran Masood gave a comprehensive briefing to the speaker on private schools.

Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said quality education is the right of every child of the country and public and private educational institutions should work together to increase literacy rate and fulfill the dream of achieving quality education.

He said private schools are cooperating with the government in pursuit of education and problems of Pakistan Education Council will be solved on priority.

Mian Imran Masood paid homage to educational projects of Ch Pervaiz Elahi era, especially “Parha Likha Punjab”. Hamesh Khan, Kashar Rashid, Zainab Qureshi, Ms Anjum, Sultan Bukhari, Dr Farzana, Ms Salamat, DG Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Luk and Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar were present in the meeting.