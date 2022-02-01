Kisan Card ‘flagship programme’ of Punjab govt: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi presided over a meeting of the Agriculture Transformation Steering Committee at Chief Minister House on monday.

The pace of work on ongoing projects in the Agriculture and Irrigation departments was reviewed. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Afzal, Head of Chief Minister Monitoring Unit Fasil Asif, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary Irrigation Saif Anjum and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan steps are being taken to improve the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments and timely completion of projects is being ensured so that the government could accomplish its slogan of change. He said that the pace of work on various projects started under the Agriculture Department should be further expedited and maximum facilities be provided to the farmers.

Kissan Card is the flagship program of the government through which subsidy is being provided on agricultural commodities, seeds and implements, he added. The provincial minister said that the irrigation department needs to focus on further improving its service delivery.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari in his address said that with the completion of Jalalpur Canal Irrigation Project by the government, area of 170,000 acres of Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab will be irrigated and its length covers 116 km. The population of the area will benefit fully from it. He said that all efforts of the department should be made for the acquisition of land.

Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani gave a briefing on the 31 billion development budget and 17.5 billion non-development budget for the financial year 2021-2022. He said that Rs 14.8 billion on 25 projects of Agriculture Research and Innovation, Rs 33.3 billion on 10 projects of Agriculture (Extension) Services, Rs 109 billion on 12 projects of Water Management Wing and Rs 4.7 billion on 8 projects of Agriculture Education, Rs 12.4 billion has been allocated for 7 projects of Agri.