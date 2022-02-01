 
Tuesday February 01, 2022
SL murder case: Physical remand of 79 accused extended for 14 days

February 01, 2022

GUJRANWALA: Police Monday requested a court to extend 14 more days physical remand to complete the challan of 79 accused involved in Sri Lankan citizen murder case. After hearing the arguments, the court granted the remand and directed the police to produce the challan in the court on February 14.

