Concern over disappearance of rights activists in Kabul

LAHORE: The South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR), a regional network of Human Rights Defenders, is deeply concerned at the forcible disappearance of Tamanna Zaryab Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhil, two women’s rights activists along with several of their family members on the night of Jan 19.

Their whereabouts are not known. Taliban has denied detaining any woman and stated that they have the right “to arrest and detain dissidents or those who break the law.” A press statement issued Monday on behalf of the members of the South Asians for Human Rights said prior to their forcible disappearance on Jan 16, both Tamana and Parawana had participated in a protest against recent Taliban abuses of women protesters and other restrictions on women.

In the aftermath of the return of the Taliban into power, women have engaged in continuous protests against restrictions on education, employment and mobility. Right before the forcible abduction, Tamanna had posted a video on social media that ‘armed men claiming to be the Taliban intelligence’ were trying to break the door of her dwelling.

Presently, the people in Afghanistan are going through a critical period facing a humanitarian crisis of a massive level. On Jan 23, in Oslo, a delegation from the Taliban led by foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had commenced talks with officials from the US, European Union and other nations as well as members of Afghan civil society. It is reported that in response to a request made by Afghan activist Hoda Khamosh, the foreign minister had responded that there were bad people among the Taliban whom they were expelling and such elements may have detained the women and this matter regarding the forcible abduction of WHRDs was under investigation.

Further, SAHR learned that Azeem Azeemi, a human rights activist and three other activists, were detained by the Taliban on Jan 18 for organising a protest against Pakistani National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf’s visit to Kabul. Subsequently, Yusuf’s visit was postponed due to weather conditions. No information about them has been revealed so far.

Along with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), other human rights organisations and the activists from Afghanistan, SAHR calls upon the Taliban to immediately provide information on the whereabouts of the human rights activists and their family members in Kabul.

It has urged the Taliban to conduct a thorough investigation into the forcible abduction of women activists and ensure there will be no recurrence in the future. Further, SAHR demands the Taliban to promptly ensure the rights and entitlements as well as the personal safety of girls, women as well as the human rights defenders in Afghanistan.