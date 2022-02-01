Bill on Hazara province lands in Senate

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said in the Senate on Monday that there should be more administrative units for the well-being of the country, as JUI-F Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood introduced a private bill for the creation of the Hazara province, which was referred by the chair to the House Standing Committee concerned.

The proposed legislation seeks to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022] (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 175A, 198, and 218).

As the chair asked the minister whether or not he supported the proposed legislation, the minister said if all were in favour of it then the bill may be referred to the House committee for deliberations and evolving a consensus thereon. The bill was then referred to the House standing committee for deliberations and report.

Earlier, speaking on his bill, Senator Talha explained that the country was facing a plethora of issues due to its population, which according to the last census stood at over 210 million. He insisted Pakistan was in need of speedy decision making and this was possible only if those, tasked with this responsibility , knew the areas’ problems well.

“Therefore, there is a need to make more provinces. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution on the Hazara province on March 25, 2014 and recently, it was reiterated when the assembly again passed a resolution unanimously,” he pointed out.

He said that bulk of new hydel power projects was being constructed in the Hazara Division, which also offered great opportunities for tourism industry and was blessed with rich mineral resources. He made mention of Basha Dam, Suki Kinar Hydropower Project and Dasu Dam and some other hydropower projects which were being constructed in Hazara Division.

Since PTI, PPP and JUI supported it, he emphasised, his bill should be adopted unanimously, as creation of administrative units was imperative for resolution of problems. PTI Senator Zeeshan Khanzada from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also supported the bill but said such moves should not be based on ethnicity or on linguistic lines and backed making administrative units.

“We are neither biased nor against anyone. But I want to clarify that the recent bill on the South Punjab province was introduced by PML-N’s Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, which I supported and was then referred to the House committee. After that, a federal minister rose to talk on that. Had I remained silent, he would also not spoken then,” Leader of Opposition Yusuf Raza Gilani said.

He explained that already a bill on South Punjab had been adopted by a two-thirds majority in the Senate and now as PTI says creation of South Punjab province is part of its manifesto, then the Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs, instead of starting from zero, should take the matter forward from where it had reached already and it would be quite easy to do so.

The state minister was then on his feet to say that the federal minister from Multan was championing the matter and taking it forward, being the PTI manifesto. “And, now there is talk on Hazara province, and then on Potohar and some people want Karachi be made a separate administrative unit so that people get better services at their doorstep and the Federation’s unity gets further strengthened."

He said while the PTI and PPP were on the same page on the South Punjab province, PMLN, which at that time had not supported it, may also support it on political basis. The minister added the bill may be referred to the committee concerned while the response from the provinces was awaited as well as the related resolutions.

Yusuf Raza Gilani again rose to recall that the talk on administrative units had started during the Zia regime that every division should be made a province but ‘we are not talking about that’. He added that the minister was right in saying that the concerned assembly should adopt a resolution first, where a new province is to be created. During the PPP government, he noted, a resolution was unanimously adopted on the South Punjab province and now after becoming an MPA, his son had moved a resolution, which was adopted on the matter.

He also questioned the government on not having a two-thirds majority on creation of province, asking if they did not have the required majority, then how the bills on EVMs and giving voting right to overseas Pakistanis were passed. “If they want a bill to be adopted, they get it adopted and if they don’t want, they don’t do it. They will have to show seriousness with regard to their manifesto,” he remarked.