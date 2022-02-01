 
Tuesday February 01, 2022
Parliament should consider amend for judges’ appointment, says Fawad

February 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Monday the Parliament should consider constitutional amendment for the appointment of new judges.

In a tweet, the minister noted five judges of the Supreme Court were retiring this year. He said that if the Parliament could make appointments in Supreme Court free and transparent, it would be a big achievement.

