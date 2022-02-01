Parliament should consider amend for judges’ appointment, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Monday the Parliament should consider constitutional amendment for the appointment of new judges.
In a tweet, the minister noted five judges of the Supreme Court were retiring this year. He said that if the Parliament could make appointments in Supreme Court free and transparent, it would be a big achievement.
QUETTA: Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday...
FRANKFURT: Two German police officers were shot dead on Monday after pulling over a car during a routine traffic stop,...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday acquitted 16 persons including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders --...
RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had never talked about...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency from taking any coercive action...
HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri has said that the interviews of the Executive Director will be held on February 3 as per...
