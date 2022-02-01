Imran threatened army, judiciary: Fazl

QUETTA: Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that Imran Khan had threatened the army and judiciary in case he was deprived of power.
Maulana Fazl added that he would definitely visit Chaman as life and death were in Allah’s control adding that it was responsibility of the Deputy Commissioner Chaman to provide him security.
He said it in a conversation with media in Quetta. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the incompetence and greed of the incumbent government had made lives of masses very difficult. He also requested all political parties to participate in the protest scheduled on March 23.
He noted that people from every nook and corner of the country would move to Islamabad to participate in the public protest led by PDM. PDM president wowed not to target any opposition party as they all were fighting for the same cause. He also noted that they would not have any objection if ANP and PPP also took part in the march although the parties were not members of the PDM. -
