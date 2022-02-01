Saaf Paani Company scam: PMLN leader, 15 others acquitted

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday acquitted 16 persons including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders -- former MPA Raja Qamar-ul-Islam and Waseem Ajmal in Saaf Paani Company scam.

The other accused persons given relief by the court included Chief Technical Officer Dr Zaheer-ud-Din, Chief Procurement Officer Nasir Qadir Badhal, Consultant Engineer Saleem Akhtar and Managing Director, KSB Pumps, Muhammad Masud Akhter, Deputy Secretary, Housing, Khalid Nadeem Bukhari, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, former deputy secretary Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, ex-chief resident engineer Maj (R) Adnan Aftab Khan, Resident Engineer Syed Masoud-ul-Hassan Kazmi, Resident Engineer Moeen-ud-Din and Resident Engr Younas.

Qamar-ul-Islam had served as director Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) and Waseem Ajmal as CEO. According to the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, the officers and officials of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) had allegedly committed embezzlement of over Rs345 million.

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed acquittal of Raja Qamar. He expressed his feelings on twitter saying, “I thank Allah Almighty for the acquittal of former MPA Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Waseem Ajmal along with 16 other in the ‘Saaf Pani’ case,” He further said,

“The fog of political vengeance is gradually dissipating and the light of truth is spreading,” he further said. NAB arrested Qamar on June 25, 2018 a month before the General Elections 2018. The PMLN had attributed this action of the NAB to political vindication and engineering.

It is pertinent to mention here that in this case the court had declared daughter of the opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Rabia Imran and his son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf as proclaimed offenders. Both are still at large and their trial is pending.