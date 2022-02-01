Herzog launches national day at Dubai Expo 2020

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog opened on Monday Israel's national day at Dubai Expo 2020. Addressing the expo on the second day of his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he said the expo is a "reminder of what can be accomplished when we work together to break down borders by connecting minds and imagining a different future."

According to Herzog, bilateral trade has topped 1 billion US dollars, over 120 agreements have been signed, and a 100 million dollar bilateral R&D fund was established recently.

Saying 250,000 Israelishave already visited the UAE, the Israeli president voiced his hope that more people from the UAE will travel to Israel after the Covid-19 pandemic. After the speech, the Israeli flag was raised and the Israeli national anthem was played, said the president’s office in a statement.