ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of implementing all tough conditions of the IMF ahead of upcoming Fund’s executive board meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to defer the price increase in petroleum product for next 15 days.

According to the official announcement made by Ministry of Finance here on Monday stating that the petroleum products are showing substantial increase in the international market and presently trading at highest level since 2014. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government would bear the losses as petroleum product prices are increasing in international market but the government wants to save the people from inflation.

The oil prices have witnessed an increase of 14.5 percent just in last month in the global market. The existing Sales Tax rate and Petroleum Levy on various petroleum products are much below the budgeted targets. The government is bearing the revenue loss of around Rs30 billion (fortnightly) on account of budgeted to existing PL and ST rates and Rs260 billion annually due to reduced ST rate.

Despite revenue losses due to rising petroleum prices globally, the prime minister deferred the proposal by Ogra to increase up to Rs 16.79/litre in the petroleum product prices and desired that petroleum product prices shall remain the same from 1st February, 2020 as notified earlier on 15th January, 2022 for providing maximum relief to the general public. The prime minister has further desired to keep the prices at the same level through adjustments in Sales Tax, if required.