Muttahida, ANP join forces to oppose local government bill

KARACHI: Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday agreed during a meeting to launch a joint campaign against the controversial local government bill as they criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership for not taking Karachi’s stakeholders into confidence about the legislation.

The two bitter arch-rivals in Karachi’s politics in the past also agreed to bury the hatchet and work together for the development of the city. A delegation of the ANP led by its Sindh chief Shahi Syed visited the MQM-P’s headquarters to discuss the ongoing political situation, the recently passed LG bill, the city’s civic problems and the rise in street crime among other issues. MQM leaders warmly welcomed the guests on their arrival.

MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former city mayor Syed Waseem Akhtar, MPA Muhammad Hussain and other leaders represented the party in the meeting, while ANP Sindh General Secretary Younas Bunairee, Hanif Shah, Dost Muhammad and other leaders accompanied Syed. Talking to the media after the meeting, Syed condemned the brutal use of police force against the MQM-P’s peaceful protesters, mainly women, outside the Chief Minister House on January 26, saying that the protesters’ concerns were genuine and legitimate.

He said the ANP and other stakeholders will protest on the genuine issues the city’s residents face. “Injustices with Karachi should be stopped immediately because the city has been running the entire country.”

The MQM’s Siddiqui said that anti-state elements have been conspiring to fuel ethnic hatred among the permanent residents of the city. “The ANP has always struggled for the rights of Pashtuns, but it’s time now to voices concerns for the residents of the entire city.” He suggested that the youth of all ethnicities living permanently in the city should be recruited in the police department and posted in areas that their respective ethnicities inhabit in majority because local policing helps curb street crime. “Baloch youth should be recruited and posted in Lyari, Pashtun youth in Banaras and Mohajir youth in Liaquatabad. Recruitment of police personnel from rural Sindh will not help in policing Karachi.”