Rescue 1122 Block, post-mortem room opened at Pabbi

NOWSHERA: Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mian Khaliqur Rehman said on Monday that construction work would soon be started at Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital, Pabbi, to provide better health facilities to people of the area.

Inaugurating Rescue 1122 Block and post-mortem room at the at Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital near here, he said that the hospital was situated at the Grand Trunk Road so its up-gradation and providing latest equipment was of paramount importance to better handle the injured persons of road accidents and patients at the local level as well. He said the hospital had been given administrative and financial autonomy to provide state-of-the-art health facilities without any hassles.

The advisor hoped that the doctors and allied staff of the hospital would leave no unturned in providing health services to the ailing humanity of the area and victims of road accidents.He said the hospital would be provided with an express electricity line to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the health facility. Flanked by former district nazim Ashfaq Ahmad, the advisor also visited various wards and inquired about the health facilities being provided to patients at the hospital. He was given a briefing on the Rescue 1122 Block and post-mortem room established at the hospital.