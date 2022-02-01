Hotels fined in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: District administration fined managers and owners of several hotels and other outlets over unsanitary conditions.A statement said that on the direction of deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Fazal Wahid visited hotels, bakeries and tea hotels in Battagram Bazaar to check expired items and sanitation situation in hotels. Notices were issued to several outlets while some were fined.

On the occasion, the assistant commissioner warned the traders to use biodegradable bags only, otherwise strict action will be taken as per law. He warned the businesses to ensure sales of hygienic food items.