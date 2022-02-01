Road blocked to protest power cuts

MANSEHRA: The traders on Monday blocked the Darband-Oghi road to traffic in protest against prolonged loadshedding of electricity in Darband town and its suburbs.

The protesters set tyres on fire and blocked the road to traffic for hours. Chanting slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), the traders observed a shutdown strike from 10 am to 3 pm. Speaking on the occasion, president of traders’ body Mohammad Shahid said that though the business community and locals regularly paid the electricity bills, Pesco resorted to unscheduled loadshedding. “We would stage a protest outside the Pesco offices if the loadshedding continued,” he said.

Dr Shakeel, a trader by profession, said that business activities and routine life had been adversely affected because of the prolonged loadshedding in Darband and its suburbs. Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for tehsil nazim slot Mohammad Zulfiqar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government miserably failed to address the issues being faced by the people. The road was reopened to traffic after Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Iftikhar and Pesco Superintendent Mohammad Iqbal held talks with the protesters. Mohammad Iqbal told the protesters that Pesco was replacing the old transmission lines and the consumers would not face power cuts as soon as the work was finished.