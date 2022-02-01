Police striving to redress public complaints

PESHAWAR: Regional Police Officer, Mardan Range, Yaseen Farooq on Monday said that relief was being provided to the people by taking action on the complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

An official handout said that he was presiding over a monthly review meeting at Regional Police Office Mardan on video link about complaints lodged on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Zahidullah, DPO Nowshera Muhammad Omar, DPO Swabi Muhammad Shoaib, DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid and DPO Mohmand Salahuddin Kundi attended the meeting.

Yaseen Farooq said that Mardan police were working to address the grievances of the complainants. He said that police operations against anti-social elements had been intensified.The meeting was informed that Mardan police received 12,465 complaints on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal that were resolved within the stipulated time.

The complaints were made in different categories including land occupation, traffic problems, delay in registration of FIRs, theft and other police-related services. It was informed that a total of 150 complaints had been registered in the land-grabbing category in which 15 FIRs were registered while some cases were pending in the courts.

Reviewing the complaints, Regional Police Officer Yaseen Farooq instructed the officials to take steps to provide relief to the complainants.Yaseen Farooq said that he was personally overseeing the processing of complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal. He said that strict departmental action would be taken against those who were negligent in their duties.