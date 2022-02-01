Target killings set alarm bells ringing for police

PESHAWAR: An increase in target killing incidents in recent months has set the alarm bells ringing at the headquarters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Father William Siraj was shot multiple times and died before he could reach the hospital while his colleague Patrick Naeem was slightly injured in the attack by target killers on the Ring Road near Gulbahar. His last rituals were offered on Monday.

“We have formed special teams of Peshawar police and CTD to investigate the case from different angles. Security of vulnerable places enhanced while mass and funeral of the slain priest was held under tight security,” Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told The News. The IGP said he had visited the site soon after the incident and went to the church to assure the community and Bishop of Peshawar of the best efforts to trace and arrest the accused.

“Investigation teams have been constituted for geo-fencing, CCTV footage collection and identification of probable suspects in the vicinity,” said the police chief. The case in the incident was lodged by the CTD. A number of senior officials and government functionaries visited the local churches in Peshawar to express solidarity with Christians on the killing of the priest.

A group of Muslims turned up at the collective prayers at a local church to promote interfaith harmony. The target killing of the priest earned widespread condemnation on social media on Monday, with a demand for increased security for minorities and every citizen.

Apart from others, a number of ambassadors of different countries posted in Islamabad tweeted on Monday to condemn the attack. “Deeply saddened by the murder of a Christian priest in Peshawar. Crime happened in broad daylight. Let’s stand together against any kind of inter-communal or sectarian violence,” tweeted German envoy to Islamabad Bernhard Schlagheck. “Absolutely shocked about the killing of the pastor and injuring of another in Peshawar.

Quaid-e-Azam had said minorities must feel that they will have fair play and justice,” tweeted Androulla Kaminara, European Union ambassador to Pakistan. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her Twitter account termed the incident extremely painful and alarming.

Before the murder of the priest, a number of people came under attack in targeted incidents in KP in the last several months. The prime target remained the cops, many of whom were attacked while going to the office or coming back home. Even on Monday, two policemen embraced martyrdom when they were targetted by armed attackers in the Hangu district.

As per official reports, 48 policemen were martyred and 44 others sustained injuries in different attacks and encounters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year. After an increase in attacks on police, the cops have been alerted in Peshawar and other districts. They have been directed to check suspicious movement at all the entry points to the cities.

Besides, intelligence-based search and strike operations have been increased to check suspicious people in the cities and suburbs. In many districts, cops were directed to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets and remain vigilant while coming to the office or going back home.