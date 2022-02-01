 
Tuesday February 01, 2022
Peshawar

KP health department sets up coordination office against coronavirus

By APP
February 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has setup a coordination office to enhance response and contain its further spread, said a notification here on Monday.

According to the notification, the Provincial Coordination Office for Corona would provide enhanced response to the patients and work out a coordinated strategy to contain the virus.The coordination office would also help the people in conducting corona tests, review the capacity of healthcare, carry out vaccination and compile data management.

