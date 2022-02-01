Nowshera residents protest electricity loadshedding

NOWSHERA: The workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and activists of Jamiat Talaba Islam staged a protest against the hours-long electricity loadshedding and dereliction of duty by the staff of Peshawar Electric Supply Company at Gandheri area in the district on Monday.
The party district general secretary Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, nazim Village Council Gandheri Salman Jillani and JTI Muhammad Shahzad Mahmoodi were leading the protest rally.Thousands of protestors first stage a rally from Gandheri to Nowshera-Mardan road and then gathered outside the Pesco XEN office.
The protestors blocked the road and chanted slogans against the government and the Pesco for unannounced electricity loadshedding in their area.They also criticised the Pesco high-ups and the staff for not performing their duties.
The protestors later met the XEN and gave him a charter of demands and asked him to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the area.The official assured the protestors that their problems would be resolved on a priority basis.
