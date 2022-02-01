Six arrested for Timergara robbery

TIMERGARA: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested six people on the charges of injuring two persons and snatching Rs22.8 million from a currency dealer in Timergara a few days back.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) of Lower Dir, Irfanullah Khan, said the police had recovered the weapons and Rs14.2 million from the accused. The arrested outlaws were presented before the media at the police lines Balambat.

The official said that a gang of dacoits had robbed Zubair Shah and Muhammad Naseer of Rs22.8 million and shot them injured when they offered resistance. He said the police had constituted an investigation team to work out the case.

Irfanullah said the investigation team recovered the non-customs paid car used in the robbery. The official said the police arrested an accused Naveed, a resident of Balambat, who led the cops to the hideout of his accomplices.

The other accused were identified as Ibadullah, Merajuddin, Ubaidullah, Usmanullah and Nawabzada all hailing from Brawal in Upper Dir. The official said that seven members of the gang had committed the robbery, adding that one of the accused Rahmatullah was on the run. The police recovered one Kalashnikov, two pistols and two cars used in the crime as well as Rs14.2 million from the possession of the accused.