Robbery case resolved, four arrested with arms

MARDAN: The district police resolved a robbery case by recovering gold ornaments, while four persons were also arrested for keeping illegal arms on Monday.

A spokesman for the Mardan police said that one Noor Muhammad had reported robbery at his home in Lundkhwar area, and District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan later formed a team to investigate the case.

The spokesman said the team led by DSP Rokhan Zeb and other cops traced the prime accused, Muhammad Arif, resident of Dewankhel village.The accused confessed to the crime and surrendered the stolen gold ornaments including gold bangles, four rings, two necklaces and other jewelry items.

Public forum: The police also organized a public forum in the Rustam area of the Mardan district.Speaking at the forum, DSP-rural Muhammad Ejaz asked the locals to cooperate with the police and point out various issues to improve policing.He said that on the directive of DPO Zahidullah, the police had started organizing public forums to solve law and order problems and particularly to bring rival parties to negotiations for solutions to old enmities.

The official said the forums were meant to bridge the police-public gap and to make policing public-oriented.On the occasion, the locals raised a number of problems for the solution and suggested ways to improve policing in the area.