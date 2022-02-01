IPH to review syllabus of diploma courses

LAHORE:Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has asked Institute of Public Health (IPH) to review curriculum of two-year diploma courses of paramedics and revised textbooks of 15 such courses under Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF) be prepared within three months.

In this connection, the first meeting of public health experts chaired by IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir was held here at IPH on Monday. PMF Secretary Dr Munir attended the meeting. Dr Zarfishan Tahir said a committee of senior consultants of particular subjects would review the curriculum/textbooks of 15 diploma courses of paramedics and prepare revised textbooks keeping in view the new technology/techniques invented in medical field.