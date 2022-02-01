JI to hold sit-ins from 6th

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami will start its agitation movement and sit-ins against PTI government’s disastrous economic policies and selling of the State Bank to IMF from Gujrat on February 6 and will focus cities of northern and southern Punjab before holding sit-ins at five different points of Lahore on March 23.

Announcing the decisions of steering committee on Monday, JI ameer Sirajul Haq said JI protest movement will prove the last nail in the coffin of the corrupt capitalist system and its protectors. The PTI government and opposition parties jointly sold the state bank to the IMF as both sides were unable to resist the pressure of the international lender, he said in a statement from Mansoorah.

The nation witnessed that PML-N and PPP regimes had made surrender before the IMF in the past and now it was the PTI which made the complete sell off of the nation’s economy to put the very sovereignty of the country at risk, he said. Presiding over a party meeting at Mansoorah to prepare schedule for the protest campaign, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem announced the sit-ins will be held in all district headquarters of Punjab from February 6 to March 27. The provinces of Balochistan, Sindh and KPK will be focused in next phase, he added. “We will hold the final march towards Islamabad after completing 100 sit-ins in all over the country.” Azeem said thousands of people from all walks of life will attend the protests, demanding the government decrease 50 percent the prices of basis food items, remove state bank governor, take back mini-budget or get ready to face the public wrath.

According to the schedule, JI will hold sit-in in Sheikhupura on Feb 13, in Gujranwala on Feb 18, in Okara and Sahiwal on March 4 and in Faisalabad on March 5. The protest demonstrations will be held in Toba Tek Sing and Jhang on March 11 followed by sit-ins in Chiniot and Nankana on March 12 and March 13 respectively.