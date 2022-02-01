BoR to introduce electronic white paper

LAHORE:Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab has decided to abolish adhesive stamps of different categories and would introduce electronic white paper with security features and bar code.

This was told by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar in a meeting here at the committee room of Board of Revenue Punjab on Monday. Divisional Commissioners of all the divisions participated through video link while relevant board members and other officers also attended the meeting.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said that adhesive stamps amounting to Rs 50 and above would be abolished within four weeks while a deadline of eight weeks has been set to abolish the adhesive stamps less than the amount of Rs 50. Babar Hayat Tarar said that in order to facilitate the public and to prevent fraud and fabrication, electronic white paper with bar code and security features would be made available to the stamp vendors by smart cards.

He further said that e-governance was the need of the hour to overcome the difficulties being faced by the general public in adhesive stamps and e-stamping would cater the needs of the modern era requirements thus facilitating the public.

Tarar directed the Chief Inspector of stamps to prepare the final draft for amendment in the relevant laws for introduction of e-stamping in adhesive stamps valuing less than Rs 50 and also to remove all the bottlenecks in this regard. He said all measures would be taken for promotion of transparency and facilitation to the common man. He directed the divisional commissioners to monitor the working of emergency operation centres in all the districts of Punjab which were operational round the clock and further asked them to make all out efforts for effective Disaster Reporting Mechanism across the province in their respective districts.