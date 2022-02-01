Farmers threaten to go on strike if demands not met

LAHORE:Kissan Ittehad Awami Party has given deadline of February 20 to the government to solve their problems and warned if their grievances are not addressed, sowing of all kinds of crops will be stopped and a strike will be observed across Punjab alongside a sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly.

This was announced by Kissan Ittehad Awami Party Chairman Ch Abdul Rauf Tatla while addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club on Monday. He was accompanied with the organisation leaders of the province.

He said due to poor agricultural policies of current and former rulers and economic crisis, farmers were suffering from severe distress and misery. He said the farmers were asking for action against the black marketing of fertilizers and abundant fertilizers should be provided to farmers at immediate government rates. However, the government did not take any action on it, he said.

He said last year urea fertilizer was available at Rs1300 and DAP at Rs3,000 but this year it was doubled and even Urea is not available at Rs 3,000 per bag. He asked the government that the official support rate should be fixed before the cultivation of all crops. The government should consult the farmers in agricultural policy formulation, he said. He said the farmers demanded the govt from time to time for a forensic audit of the arrears of tube-wells electricity bill. The tax levied on the bills should be abolished, especially the FPA and QTA tax on electricity bills should be abolished. Tube-well bill should be fixed at Rs5 per unit.

The oppressive tax levied on domestic consumers should be abolished immediately. He asked the government to protect the farmers from sugar mafia and ensure timely payment of sugarcane price to the sugar mills in accordance with the law. In case of violation, legal action should be taken against the sugar mills.