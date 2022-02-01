MoU signed for tourism

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Directorate General of Archeology, Tourism Department have joined hands for promoting tourism, research collaboration and joint surveys.

In this regard an MoU was signed here on Monday among the University’s Institute of History, Department of Media and Communication Studies and Directorate General of Archeology (DGA). GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Director General Archeology Usman Ali Khan signed the accord at a graceful ceremony on the university’s Old Campus.

According to MoU, DGA would invite the GCU students to its field activities such as archaeological surveys and excavations to facilitate the research and making of documentaries. The University’s faculty will design archaeology projects and modules for students and DGA will provide them with all the logistical support. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said GCU was looking forward to establishing a world-class Archeology Studies Department at GCU, and this MoU had laid down the foundation for this department.

PU issues BA/BSc results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Monday has announced the result of Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-1 & II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021, Special Category and BA (Hearing Impaired candidates) Annual Examination 2021.

The total candidates appeared in Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-I Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021 are 105,079 out of which 39,431 candidates passed the exam while the overall percentage is 37.53. Similarly, the total candidates appeared in Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021 are 81,149 out of which 34,092 candidates passed the exam while the overall percentage is 42.01. All affiliated colleges and private candidates are informed that last date for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-1 & II and BA (Hearing Impaired candidates only) Supplementary Exam 2022 with single fee is February 15, 2022. This schedule is open for only those candidates who have compartment/supply in Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-1 & II & BA (Hearing Impaired candidates) and having valid chance under the rules. No Fresh/full subjects' candidates are allowed. It is pertinent to mention here that the examination of Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-I & II and BA (Hearing Impaired candidates) supplementary examination, 2022 will tentatively be conducted in 3rd week of March, 2022. Candidates are advised to submit their admission forms through online only. No admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. The detailed results are available at Punjab University’s official website www.pu.edu.pk.