Ulema’s role stressed in promoting interfaith harmony

LAHORE:Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has said the role of religious scholars is crucial for eradicating extremism from society and promoting interfaith harmony. He expressed these views during a meeting with Ulema of all schools of thought led by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad at the Central Police Office here on Monday.

He said mosques and madrassas can play a vital role in eradicating violence and intolerance among the youth. The IG directed all field officers to improve coordination with peace committees established in their districts. Sardar Ali Khan said that in order to thwart conspiracies of the evil elements, ‘we need to further promote inter-sectarian harmony, mutual unity and brotherhood and in this regard, services of religious scholars do not need any introduction for promotion of national solidarity and inter-faith harmony.’

The IG said that eradication of extremism and bigotry is only possible with the cooperation of scholars of all schools of thought. He said religious scholars will launch an awareness campaign in collaboration with police against kite-flying, aerial firing and drugs.

The scholars appreciated the timely response and positive role of Punjab Police in the Sialkot tragedy. Security and traffic issues related to mosques, madrassas and shrines were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said coordination between the police and religious scholars would be enhanced at local level to create a climate of trust among people. He said inter-Muslim unity was essential for peace and scholars are playing their full role. He said they stood by law enforcement agencies for the survival and security of Pakistan and the country's security and development.

Ulema will continue to play their role. In the end, the scholars offered Fateha for the police martyrs. Allama Muhammad Husain Akbar, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Maulana Muhammad Khan, Allama Abdul Wahab, Mufti Mubashir Ahmad, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Peer Muhammad Usman Noori, Maulana Asad Obaid, Hafiz Khalid Hassan, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Allama Rashid Turabi, Qari Fateh Muhammad, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah, Shaukat Aziz, Syed Abdul Basir Azad and Hafiz Muhammad Ajmal Hussain were present.

Air vice-marshal Khalid meets IG: Director General Security Pakistan Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Khalid Mahmood has called on Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan at Central Police Office. Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting and commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the two officers at the end of the meeting.