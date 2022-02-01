Social media abuzz with PPSC paper leak reports

LAHORE:Social media on Monday was abuzz with the reports of alleged leak of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) paper for the post of Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police Department. The written paper was held on January 30 (Sunday) and later on reports on social media appeared alleging that the paper was leaked before the conduct of the exam. However, a PPSC spokesperson said that pictures of the question paper were shared on social media three hours after the end of the paper and added paper could be considered leaked when shared before the exam. However, the spokesperson said legal action will be taken against the candidate carrying the question paper with him/her after appearing in the exam.
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday visited Lahore Museum and...
LAHORE:A delegation led by Pakistan Education Council president and former Punjab education minister Imran Masood on...
LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Monday handed over four accused involved in the killing of Journalist Husnain Shah,...
LAHORE:Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has asked...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami will start its agitation movement and sit-ins against PTI government’s disastrous economic...
LAHORE:Board of Revenue Punjab has decided to abolish adhesive stamps of different categories and would introduce...
Comments