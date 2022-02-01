Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was recorded in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly was also present over northern parts. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country while very cold in upper parts. Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -11°C while in Lahore it was 7.2°C and maximum was 21°C.