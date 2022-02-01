Buzdar chides Opp over its political behavior

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the people were amazed at how the opposition leaders involved in corruption cases were teaching honesty to the nation.

In a statement issued, the CM said that lecturing by the opposition was equivalent to the idiom “example is better than precept’’; he did not practise what he preached. ''Meanwhile, the government would continue to wage a crusade against corruption, he said. Opposition leaders were now a picture of impassivity as they continued to use every opportunity for their mundane political goals, he said.

The lust for power runs in their veins instead of any blood, he maintained. Their political behaviour was disappointing and the nation would not forgive the opposition for its irresponsible behaviour, the CM added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday distributed shields among deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of the health department of various districts for showing the best performance in Reach Every Door (RED) campaign. The districts included Mianwali, Bhakar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Sargodha, Okara, Kasur, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Multan, TT Singh, Lodhran, Attock, Pakpattan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Hafizabad and Khanewal. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar, secretary of primary and secondary health and others were also present. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has awarded shields to Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Danish Afzal and CEO Health Authority Dr Farjad Butt for their outstanding performance in respect of Corona Vaccination Campaign (RED) in Gujranwala.

According to details, a special function was organized in the office of the Chief Minister in honor of the Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of Health for their outstanding performance in the vaccination campaign. Addressing the function, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the war against Corona could be won only by vaccinating maximum population. The Punjab government is actively working to vaccinate as many people as possible. The Punjab government has launched a massive vaccination campaign to protect the lives of the citizens, under which the citizens are being vaccinated against corona in their homes. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar distributed shields to the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officers of Health and appreciated their efforts, hard work and dedication in ensuring the success of the campaign. Appreciating that 58 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated in the RED campaign, the CM announced to launch the RED-III campaign from Tuesday.

The first phase of RED-III would continue till February 14 and line departments would actively take part in it to make it a success, he added. Coronavirus is a global challenge and vaccination of the whole population was imperative to save them from this virus, he said. The government was actively working to vaccinate the maximum number of population by visiting their houses, he said and appealed to the people to vaccinate themselves. Punjab is leading in meeting vaccination targets due to hard work of health teams and officials concerned, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that CM Usman Buzdar had always extended full support to the vaccination drive while Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal maintained that encouragement of best performers was essential.