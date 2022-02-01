MoU signed for promotion of German language

Islamabad:Roots International Schools and Colleges & Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) Goethe Institut, Germany renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as part of a programme to build up a network with partner schools to awaken students’ interest and enthusiasm for modern-day German society. The MOU is coordinated and implemented in cooperation with the German Goethe Institut, Education and Cultural Affairs of Federal Republic of Germany and the German Academic Exchange service, says a press release.

The MoU renewal was signed by the Director Goethe-Institut Simone Lenz and CEO Roots International Schools and Colleges and Rector MIUC, Walid Mushtaq at RISC head office Islamabad.

Through the MoU, the network of German Schools abroad and schools offering German language certificate courses in other countries would be strengthened and would thus extend students skills, preparing them for study in Germany and a subsequent career. At the occasion CEO RISC & MIUC Walid Mushtaq said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement. RISC has a policy of working with selective and expert partners. We at Roots believe in giving our students opportunities of learning how to live in a global community and the partnership has played a vital role in enabling us to do so”. The concept of introducing German Language at our branches was to familiarize our students with changing world dynamics and making them realize the importance of the aspect of cultural diversity; how it is globally affecting us all.

Director Goethe Institut said, “It is a positive initiative taken for students in order to offer them a unique experience and command over a different language. Learning a different language not only for the sake of having a command over a foreign language but also to create awareness about other cultures, their life styles, historical background, norms, values, ethics and so much more”.

Earlier, the director Goethe-Institut Simone Lenz along with her team visited the German classes of the Willington Campus Islamabad. Where she had an interactive session with students and was briefed about the programmes which are being offered under the German language program. She was also taken for the round of adjacent metropolitan International United College (MIUC) which is the project of Roots International Schools and Colleges.