AKFP, schools association sign MoU

Islamabad:The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and the Private Schools Association have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly undertake welfare activities.

Under the MoU, the AKFP and Private Schools Association will work together for the welfare of the needy. President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Islamabad Hamid, Athar Malik on behalf of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Secretary General Altaf Sher and Saffron Elahi

and Abdul Waheed on behalf of Private Schools Association signed the agreement.

The agreement was signed at AKFP office in Islamabad. Senior Manager Development and Partnership Shehzad Saleem Abbasi was also present on the occasion. Disaster Management, Sponsorship of orphans, clean water, community services, education, microfinance and health programs are helping people in need.