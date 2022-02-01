10-day window granted for admission to dental colleges

Islamabad:Following concerns of dental colleges over low admission rates, the Medical and Dental Council has granted a special 10-day window from February 1 to them for enrolments.

According to the regulator, the facility is only for dental colleges to complete their admissions while also allowing them to consider students who may have applied to other colleges and are now interested in obtaining admission to a different dental college.

Over the past week, representatives from medical and dental colleges especially from Punjab met the president and vice-president of the Pakistan Medical Commission to discuss the extremely low response by students for admission to dental colleges.

It was also followed by written requests to look into the matter. Suggestions made by the colleges included lowering the MDCAT (National Medical and Dental College Admission Test) pass standards as well as granting an additional one month for admissions.

The facts provided by the dental colleges highlighted that very few students applied to dental colleges to start with and even fewer accepted offers for admission. The majority of the colleges agreed with the commission’s finding that the increased fee for dental colleges coupled with a limited career option after graduation led to the students making an informed choice and these factors were seen by them as a deterrent to selecting dental education as a choice.

The PMC pointed out that the market forces were determining the demand for not only the choice of education but also the colleges that students sought to aspire to. It noted that lowering of standards is simply not an option as the same would represent allowing ultimately a lower quality output in terms of graduates, who are to become tomorrow’s doctors and dentists.

"The primary objective of the initiative is to ensure students with the capacity and capability to undergo the rigorous of a medical/dental programme are admitted to the limited seats in medical/dental colleges."

The commission said it was not the mandate of the Commission to forcibly ensure all seats are filled in a private college. It is for the private colleges to provide the quality of education and value in training which would attract students to compete for a seat in the institution. The Commission also noted that the decline in response to dental education had commenced a year ago as it was seen mainly in dental colleges in Sindh and this has now extended to dental colleges in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

However, to provide maximum relief to the dental colleges, the matter was placed before the Medical and Dental Council by the PMC president and the Council decided the following exceptions for dental colleges, including medical (MBBS) admissions shall close on January 31, 2022. Only admissions of students with delayed results will be allowed till February 10.

According to it, the dental (BDS) colleges may, however, continue their regular admissions on vacant seats till February 10, 2022, including admission of students with delayed results. The dental colleges between February 1 and 10, 2022 may entertain admission of students, subject to merit, who may have applied to other medical or dental colleges but not the offering college itself.

The above exemptions are provided in response to requests received from multiple dental colleges to the reduced response to admissions. No admissions beyond 10 February 2022 shall be entertained by any public or private college.

All public and private colleges (Medical and Dental) shall be required to submit to the Commission by 11:59 p.m on February 11, 2022, the final admission lists of students by uploading the lists on the PMC Online Portal. Lists of admitted students not provided as per scheduled time shall not be entertained thereafter under any circumstance.

The commission said any attempted admission by a college of a student who has not qualified the MDCAT will be strictly taken cognisance of including the cancellation of such college’s registration with the PMC. Under no circumstances will such admissions be acceptable or regularised in the future.

The commission also noted that the deadlines for closure of all national admissions being February 10, 2022, shall be strictly enforced with no exemptions.

"We as the sole medical and dental education regulator of Pakistan aims to improve healthcare education by setting standards at par with global best practices and only then, Pakistan will be able to produce competent and skilled doctors and dentists who will improve the healthcare delivery system of Pakistan," it said.