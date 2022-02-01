5th wave of COVID-19 hitting population hard in twin cities

Islamabad:The fifth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is hitting population much harder in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as in the last 24 hours, another 1,158 patients have been tested positive for the infection and the virus claimed two more lives from the twin cities.

The number of patients so far tested positive for COVID-19 from this region of the country has reached 168,501 of which 2,219 patients have lost their lives due to the illness. The number of active cases has been continuously on the rise for the last two weeks. On Monday, the number of active cases from the twin cities was 17,923 that had been recorded as less than 3,000 some two weeks back. The number of patients being tested positive from this region of the country is much higher if compared with the other districts of the country though almost all educational institutions in public and private sectors are operating in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the virus has claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 980 while one patient from Rawalpindi district has lost life due to the illness that has taken death toll from the district to 1,239.

In the last 24 hours, 1,024 new patients have been registered from the federal capital taking tally to 127,497 of which 111,503 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has been recorded as 15,014 on Monday after addition of 548 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another 134 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 41,004 of which 36,856 patients have achieved cure.

According to the district health department, a total of 48 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Monday while some 2,861 confirmed patients of the illness from the district were in home isolation.