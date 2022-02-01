CDA to explore options for making capital pedestrian-friendly

Islamabad:Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) met Naveed Iftikhar, renowned urban policy expert. The meeting took place in view of the fact that CDA management intends to explore more options for making Islamabad pedestrian friendly.
There is a need for better signposting and awareness campaigns alongwith evaluation of pedestrian needs, Dr. Iftikhar emphasised during the meeting.
He offered to assist CDA in planning and advocacy of pedestrian friendly and environmentally friendly initiatives. During the meeting it was discussed that Capital Development Authority which has already decided to complete footpaths across Islamabad, will eventually develop a pedestrian map for residents.
Implementation of paid parking to come up along with introduction of buses which are scheduled for end of March. Such exchange of ideas, the chairman said, is essential for a public sensitive policy formulation by Capital Development Authority.
Islamabad:Roots International Schools and Colleges & Metropolitan International United College Goethe Institut,...
Islamabad:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said the master plans...
Islamabad:Comstech, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen, will launch ‘Comstech-CCoE Yemen...
Islamabad:The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and the Private Schools Association have signed an Memorandum of...
Islamabad:The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board is making a plan to turn Monal Restaurant into a Wildlife...
Islamabad:Uncertainty in domestic politics and regional situation is constraining Pakistan’s policy options as the...
Comments