CDA to explore options for making capital pedestrian-friendly

Islamabad:Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) met Naveed Iftikhar, renowned urban policy expert. The meeting took place in view of the fact that CDA management intends to explore more options for making Islamabad pedestrian friendly.

There is a need for better signposting and awareness campaigns alongwith evaluation of pedestrian needs, Dr. Iftikhar emphasised during the meeting.

He offered to assist CDA in planning and advocacy of pedestrian friendly and environmentally friendly initiatives. During the meeting it was discussed that Capital Development Authority which has already decided to complete footpaths across Islamabad, will eventually develop a pedestrian map for residents.

Implementation of paid parking to come up along with introduction of buses which are scheduled for end of March. Such exchange of ideas, the chairman said, is essential for a public sensitive policy formulation by Capital Development Authority.