55 suspects arrested during search operation

Islamabad: As many as 55 suspects were shifted to police station during a massive search and combing operation in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He said a search operation was conducted in different areas of Sabzi Mandi on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan. During the search operation some 70 houses, 200 persons were searched, 55 suspects were shifted to police station for verification out of those 35 were released.

IG Islamabad said the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals.Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.

Meanwhile, police on Monday arrested seven drug-peddlers from various areas in the city during a crackdown. A police team under supervision of SP Sadar headed by SHO Golra and officials raided different locations and arrested two drug-peddlers identified as Adnan and Hameed Khan and recovered 1,480 gram heroin from their possession, said a news release.

Similarly, a police team of Tarnol police station headed by SHO along with officials arrested a drug-peddler Wahid Ullah and recovered 1,110 hashish.Karachi Company police arrested two accused Dawood Khan and Adnan Ghuraiz and recovered 60 gram heroin, 40 gram Ice and 201 gram hashish from their possession.

Shams colony police arrested an accused Kayi Oda alwatni and recovered 14 bottles wine from him.Shahzad Town police arrested accused Ajmal Khan and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against the accused, further investigation is underway.