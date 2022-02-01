FFC 2021 profit up 20pc

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited on Friday reported a 20 percent rise in its full-year net profit because of an increase in the share of associates and the joint venture.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, the company reported a net profit of Rs35.69 billion for the year ended December 31, up from Rs29.75 billion the previous year. The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs4.65 a share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs9.85 per share.

Earnings per share came in at Rs28.06, compared with Rs23.38 last year. The company said its net sales for the year increased to Rs114.34 billion, compared with Rs102.74 billion a year earlier.

Share of profit of associates and joint venture rose to Rs10.15 billion from Rs8.29 million last year that contributed towards the overall profit of the company. A report of Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, said FFC posted profit after tax of Rs6 billion (EPS: Rs4.72) during Q4CY21 compared to Rs7.05 billion (EPS: Rs5.55) in Q4CY20, portraying a decline of 15 percent year on year owed to absence of re-measurement gain on GIDC.