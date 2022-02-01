Gold falls Rs850/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs850 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs125,250 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs728 to Rs107,382. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,791 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14.