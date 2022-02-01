India sees GDP growth slowing to 8-8.5pc in 2022-23 as risks rise

NEW DELHI: India has forecast its economy will grow 8 percent to 8.5 percent for the fiscal year starting in April, down from 9.2 percent projected in the current year, as it fights a spike in COVID-19 cases and rising inflationary pressure.

At that pace, India's economic growth next fiscal year will still be the fastest among major economies. All macro indicators indicated Asia's third-largest economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by improving farm and industrial output growth, the government's annual economic survey said on Monday.

The report, tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament ahead of the annual budget on Tuesday, warned about risks from global inflation and pandemic-related disruptions.

"India does need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices," said Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the finance ministry and the lead author of the report.

"The economy is in a good place to grow strongly into the next year or two and all the macro stability indicators suggest that there is a fair amount of buffer," Sanyal said. India, which meets nearly 80 percent of its oil needs from imports, faces the risk that inflation will hit consumer demand as global crude prices hover near a 7-year high at more than $90 a barrel.

"The global environment still remains uncertain," the report said citing planned withdrawal of monetary support by major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Higher rates elsewhere could lead to capital outflows for India.

The growth projections assumed a normal rainfall and an orderly withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks, the report said. The report puts India well ahead of the International Monetary Fund´s 2022 calendar year forecasts for other major economies, with neighbouring China expected to grow 4.8 percent in the year to December.

The IMF last week slashed its global growth outlook in the wake of the Omicron variant´s impact, but still forecast 9 percent growth for India in 2022. Widespread Covid vaccinations, robust exports and rises in both private investment and public spending will maintain strong growth for the year ahead, India´s survey said, provided there was "no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption".

Private economists said the government and central bank would have to balance their efforts to support economic growth considering rising inflationary pressures and sluggish domestic demand.

"With the rising pressure to tighten the monetary stance, policymakers will have difficulty in calibrating policy choices to balance between growth and (price) stability objectives," said Rumki Majumdar, economist at Deloitte India.

The report said the government had fiscal space to provide additional support if necessary, citing a 67 percent increase in revenue receipts during the April-November period from a year earlier.

India's economy has been on the mend after the government lifted mobility measures in June to curb the spread of coronavirus, after contracting 7.3 percent in the previous fiscal year. But after a surge in Omicron cases early this month, many private economists and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have cut growth estimates to 9 percent from an initial 11 percent estimate.

Covid pummelled Asia´s third-largest economy, which suffered its worst recession since independence in 1947 after a drastic lockdown brought factories and consumer spending to a standstill.

Last year saw the economy bounce back to pre-pandemic levels despite a devastating virus outbreak that overwhelmed hospitals, with 9.2 percent growth estimated for the 12 months to March 2022.

The annual report, which presents a report card of India's economic achievements and provides new estimates, has often missed targets.

Last year it forecast annual economic growth of 11 percent, that was later revised down by the statistics ministry to 9.2 percent, after economic activity was hit hard by the Omicron variant.

Private consumption, accounting for nearly 55 percent of GDP, remains weak amid rising levels of household debt, while retail prices have soared since the coronavirus outbreak began in early 2020.

But analysts warn the government´s growth forecast may be "too optimistic", in light of elevated inflation, unemployment and other headwinds.

"They´ve made certain assumptions. They´ve said there is no fourth wave, that crude oil prices will remain at $70-75. All this can be debated," Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said.

Monday´s survey comes a day before India´s next budget is presented to parliament. The Mumbai stock exchange closed up 1.42 percent after the forecast was announced. —AFP