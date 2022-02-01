Trade associations seek restoration of gas supply to all industries

KARACHI: Trade and industry associations of Karachi joined hands on Monday against what they called discrimination in gas supply, which remains suspended for the last 100 days to industrial zones of the city, and demanded to restore supply to all industries.

The associations, at a joint press conference at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) demanded the federal government to end the discriminatory treatment meted out to the industries of Karachi viz-a-viz gas supply.

Business leaders said that in order to revive industrial activities, Sindh’s gas should be returned to the province as it was highly unfair to keep the industries of Karachi deprived of this resource.

They said that the industries of Karachi were deeply shocked and totally disappointed with the government for neglecting the repeated appeals and press releases regarding the looming gas / RLNG crises.

“Government’s promises and commitments to ensure supply of gas to export industries appear to be only an eyewash and mere lip-service,” said Zubair Motiwala, chairman Businessmen Group.

He noted that it was highly unfair to deprive Karachi of gas/ RLNG as this city, being the textile and industrial hub of Pakistan, alone contributes 68 percent revenue to the national exchequer and 54 percent to national exports, while 52 percent of textile exports also go from Karachi.

“Yet this matchless contribution is not being taken into consideration and Karachi continues to undergo discrimination that has led to severe production losses of more than 66 percent due to reduced or no supply of gas,” he added.

Pakistan Apparel Forum Chairman Jawed Bilwani said that the prime minister’s excellent policy pertaining to Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) encouraged industrialists to invest more than $3 billion on purchase of machineries / equipment, which was likely to promote industrialisation, but this policy would be wasted due to unavailability and unjustified distribution of gas.

Bilwani said that the value-added textile export industries were saddened by the behaviour of the federal government. Surprisingly, the government understood downfall in exports would also revise down the national revenue and would negatively impact the foreign exchange coming into the country, but it was still not doing the needed, he added.

KCCI President Muhammad Idrees said that instead of pursuing the pick and choose strategy, gas should be supplied without any differentiation to all industries including general, SMEs and export-oriented industries as they all went together.

The government should realise that the general industries were an integral part of the value chain for exports which drive the economy. He said the government’s disregard also showed a negative picture of Pakistan to the international community, and it was contrary to what the sitting government wanted others to believe about it i.e. claims of being business and export friendly.