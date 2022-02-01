Rupee edges higher

KARACHI: The rupee ended marginally stronger on Monday on improved dollar supplies and positive sentiments, though importers’ demand for the greenback prevented a sharp rise, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 176.72 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 176.77. “There were healthy inflows from exporters, but dollar demand from importers, especially from the energy sector, compelled the rupee to post a slight gain,” said a currency dealer.

“Sentiment is definitely positive for the rupee ahead of the executive board meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consider Pakistan’s request for the completion of the sixth review of the IMF-supported reform programme,” he added.

Traders are hopeful that the IMF board will clear the sixth review as the country has met all the conditions needed to get the $1 billion loan tranche from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility.

The Senate passed the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2021, which would give the central bank more autonomy over prices and monetary policy. Analysts said a frequent reduction in the foreign exchange reserves driven by increasing external debt repayments has been a cause of worry for the investors.

“With an upward trend in oil and volatility in other global commodities, it seems a very challenging situation for the government with regard to controlling inflation and reducing the current account deficit. Markets are looking at the government to see how it meets its external financing needs,” said an analyst. In the open market also, Pakistani currency ended higher at 178 against the dollar, compared with the Friday’s close of 178.50.