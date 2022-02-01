Stocks tag global rally amid loan bets

Stocks on Monday tracked a global rebound amid buzz that Prime Minister was going to China to secure a loan, which was later denied by the government, cutting the rally short, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index gained 296.77 points or 0.66 percent to close at 45,374.68, after trading as high as 45,462.62 and as low as 45,077.91 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed bullish amid fall in government bond yields and a bull-run in global equities.

Surge in global crude oil prices and likely positive outcome of IMF (International Monetary Fund) board review especially after the passage of SBP (Amendment) Bill 2021 built up the buoyancy, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 Shares Index trailed the broader index to grab 36.97 points or 0.21 percent to 17,829.96 points.

Volumes dropped 7 million shares to 251.68 million from 258.91 million, while value increased to Rs8.56 billion from Rs8.12 billion.

Market capitalisation extended to Rs7.755 trillion from Rs7.715 trillion. Out of the active companies, 237 made advances, 96 reversed, while 27 ended without a change.

Topline Securities said the market remained positive throughout the day making an intraday high of 384 points as investors cheered reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to visit Beijing from February 3, 2022 to get a $3 billion loan to stabilise the country’s foreign exchange reserves, the brokerage said.

Though investors took the news positively, the federal government later issued a clarification that there was no proposal to negotiate a loan with China, Russia, and Kazakhstan, according to Topline Research. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Pakistan had decided to get $3 billion loan from China and $1 billion each from Russia and Kazakhstan.

Major support came from BAHL, COLG, and TRG that cumulatively added 104 points to the index. The highest increase was recorded in the share price of Colgate Palmolive as it surged Rs162.98 to Rs2,447.99 per share, while the second highest gainer was Rafhan Maize that clibmed Rs150 to Rs9,750 per share.

Sapphire Fiber led the losers of the day after giving up Rs22.31 to settle down at Rs838.67 per share, whereas Philip Morris Pakistan was the second worst hit name of the day as it lost Rs20 to end at Rs750 per share.

JS Research said going forward, “we recommend investors to accumulate stocks on dips especially in the banking and fertiliser sectors”. One of the highlights from results front was Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited’s (FFC PA) announcement that its profitability clocked in at Rs6.0 billion (EPS: Rs4.72) in 4QCY21, down 15 percent (year-on-year) and 7 percent (quarter-on-quarter) against Rs7.1 billion (EPS: 5.55) in 4QCY20. This takes the fertiliser-maker’s CY2021 profitability to Rs21.9 billion (EPS Rs17.21) as compared to profit of Rs20.8 billion (EPS: Rs16.36) in CY2020.

Treet Corp was the volume leader with 22.93 million shares, closely trailed by WorldCall Telecom, recording a trade of 22.49 million shares. Monday’s notable volume-makers included TRG Pak Ltd, Waves Singer, Hum Network, Unity Foods Ltd, Ghani Global Holdings, Telecard Limited, Cnergyico PK, and TPL Properties. However, future contracts volume plunged to 88.31 million shares from 248.21 million shares.