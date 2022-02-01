ECNEC approves Rs450bln projects, revises K-IV

ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Monday approved infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs450 billion, including a revised cost of Rs126.4 billion for the much-delayed Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme-IV.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. Although, the revised cost of the project was estimated at Rs191.1 billion, the PC-1 was modified for bringing down the cost at Rs126.4 billion, as recommended by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on December 27, 2021.

Initially, this project was approved at a cost of Rs25.5 billion in 2014 with 260MGD capacity. The cost-sharing was 50 percent each between the federal and Sindh government. The cost of K-IV has now escalated by over 400 percent. Sindh government would bear Rs12.775 billion, while the remaining revised cost of Rs113.6 billion would be borne by the central government.

The K-IV project comprises of six components, including intake structure of 650 million gallons per day at Keenjhar Lake, gravity channel of 650MGD to Keenjhar Pumping Channel, Keenjhar Pumping Complex with two Pumping Station 130MGD each, pressurised conveyance system, large capacity of the water reservoir, and filtration plants at R1, R2, and R3.

Originally, the project was to be executed by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, government of Sindh. Later the project was revised and included in Karachi Transportation Plan (KTP) with the same 260MGD capacity but change of sponsoring and executing agencies from government of Sindh to Ministry of Water resources and WAPDA in 2021.

The project aims to meet growing water demand of Karachi and provide dependable and sustainable water transmission system from its more than 100km away source of Keenjhar Lake to feed Karachi water supply and distribution network.

ECNEC also discussed in detail and approved the Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme (PARIP) worth Rs129.944 billion. The project sponsored by the Punjab government envisages the construction of 535km of dual carriageway highway sections between various cities in the province.

After detailed deliberation, the meeting approved Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) amounting to Rs96.202 billion to be executed by Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company in 16 Tehsils of Punjab.

The committee directed to reduce the project implementation time, and to initially carry it out as a pilot project in some tehsils and submit its report to the ECNEC for further consideration. The project has been designed to provide basic civic amenities such as water supply, sanitation and solid waste management in the rural areas of selected tehsils of Punjab.

ECNEC also approved Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project to be executed on BOT basis under public private partnership (PPP) mode at a total cost of Rs95.810 billion. The project envisages construction of four lane access-controlled motorway of 117.20km length from Kharian to Rawalpindi.