Women cricketers camp from Tuesday

LAHORE: Sixteen of the 18 players of Pakistan women’s team will participate in the training session on Tuesday, the first of this camp, at the State Bank Stadium after clearing the second round of on-arrival testing.

The players will have fielding, nets and strength and conditioning sessions. Sidra Nawaz will join the Managed Event Environment tomorrow, while Ghulam Fatima, who tested positive on Thursday, will continue to remain in isolation.

In Monday’s testing, Aisha Jalil, team manager, returned positive result and will now undergo isolation as per the Pakistan Cricket Board’s protocols.