DG Sports discusses PSL arrangements

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting in connection with Pakistan Super League (PSL) arrangements at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Several important decisions were taken during the meeting to hold the PSL matches smoothly at Gaddafi Stadium. Addressing the meeting, Chohan said Sports Board Punjab will make the best arrangements for PSL matches. He also directed to make the CCTV Control Room and all cameras in Nishtar Park Sports Complex fully functional to keep a close vigil on all activities in and around the grand venue of PSL matches. “The focal persons of all relevant departments will also be present all the time in the Control Room during PSL-7 matches,” he said. Chohan further said that a 20-bed temporary hospital will be established at National Hockey Stadium to cope with any health emergency situation.