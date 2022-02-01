KP, Northern, Punjab Whites record wins in U16 cricket

LAHORE: KP, Northern and Southern Punjab Whites prevailed over their rivals in the National U16 One-Day Tournament (45 overs) at various venues in Multan on Monday.

Southern Punjab Whites, Northern Whites and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites won their games against Sindh Whites, Balochistan Whites and Central Punjab Whites, respectively. At the Head Muhammad Wala Ground, Ali Hasnain’s unbeaten 81 led Southern Punjab Whites to a seven-wicket win over Sindh Whites.

Batting first, Sindh were bowled out for 171 in the 42nd over. Haroon Arshad and Noman Ali scored half-centuries for Sindh. Southern Punjab’s Abdul Rasool Tariq and Haseeb Ahmed bagged three wickets each. Southern Punjab achieved the target in the 36th over for the loss of three wickets.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, an all-round performance from Mohammad Asmat guided Northern Whites to a 63-run win over Balochistan Whites. Batting first, Northern Whites scored 263 for seven in their allotted 45 overs.