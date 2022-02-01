UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic

LONDON: Britain’s young people were disproportionately hit by unemployment during the Covid-19 pandemic and many have since returned to work in more insecure jobs, a think-tank said on Monday.
Three-quarters of Britons aged 18-24 who lost their jobs during the early stages of the pandemic returned to work by October 2021, the Resolution Foundation said in a statement citing a survey from online pollsters YouGov.
The labour market was especially boosted by the government’s Covid furlough scheme, which subsidised private-sector wages but ended late last year. But the Resolution Foundation added that one-third of those returning young workers had found insecure contracts comprising flexible or temporary work with no guaranteed hours, particularly in the so-called gig economy.
